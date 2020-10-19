Overnight standoff at Los Angeles' Paramount Studios ends with arrest of suspect

LOS ANGELES, California - According to CNN, an hours-long standoff between Los Angeles authorities and a male suspect who barricaded himself inside Paramount Studios came to a conclusion early Monday (Oct. 19) morning.

Please see the below thread regarding the incident that took place earlier this evening on Melrose. The area will remain closed for several more hours as we continue to investigate. Thank you for your patience. ?? https://t.co/VXY0L7bBJh — LAPD Hollywood Division (@LAPDHollywood) October 19, 2020

Cpl. Billy Phu, a spokesman with the Los Angeles Police Department,told CNN police from the Fullerton area were speaking with a suspect tied to a sexual assault shortly after midnight (CST) in Hollywood when the suspect pulled a knife on the investigators.

Fullerton authorities responded by using a Taser and summoning the LAPD for backup.

Apparently, the suspect fled, making his way down the street to Melrose Avenue and Windsor Boulevard near Paramount Studios.

As the unidentified suspect neared the main gate of Paramount's lot, an officer chased after him and shots were fired. Officials say it's currently unclear whether the officer or the suspect fired the shots.

After barricading himself inside Paramount Studios for about two hours, LAPD tried to negotiate with him.

Meghan Aguilar, a spokesperson with the Los Angeles Police Department, explained via a news conference that the standoff concluded when LAPD officers went into the building and took the suspect into custody shortly before 3 a.m. (CST)

The name of the suspect was not released during the news conference. But LAPD said the suspect, who is facing criminal charges, appeared to be wounded and was taken to an area hospital.

According to CNN, an investigation is currently being conducted into the LAPD's use of less-lethal force and the shooting that involved the officer.