Overnight shooting injures one near North Foster Drive

Sunday, July 30 2023
By: Tanner Fooshee

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Saturday night.

According to a BRPD spokesman, the shooting is thought to have happened near North Foster Drive before 9 p.m.

Police say the victim drove himself to a nearby Krispy Kreme on Plank Road for assistance.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police do not have any suspects or motives at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

