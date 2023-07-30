98°
Overnight shooting injures one near North Foster Drive
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Saturday night.
According to a BRPD spokesman, the shooting is thought to have happened near North Foster Drive before 9 p.m.
Police say the victim drove himself to a nearby Krispy Kreme on Plank Road for assistance.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police do not have any suspects or motives at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
