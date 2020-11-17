61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Overnight shooting brings BRPD homicide detectives to Eaton St.

13 hours 12 minutes 42 seconds ago Tuesday, November 17 2020 Nov 17, 2020 November 17, 2020 5:07 AM November 17, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: AE Stevenson

BATON ROUGE - City police in Baton Rouge working an overnight shooting that has the victim fighting for survival.

The unidentified victim was located in the 2600 block of Eaton Street near Choctaw Drive around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Following responding to the shooting call, homicide detectives were contacted due to the extent of the victim's injuries. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days