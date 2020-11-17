50°
Overnight shooting brings BRPD homicide detectives to Eaton St.
BATON ROUGE - City police in Baton Rouge working an overnight shooting that has the victim fighting for survival.
The unidentified victim was located in the 2600 block of Eaton Street near Choctaw Drive around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Following responding to the shooting call, homicide detectives were contacted due to the extent of the victim's injuries.
