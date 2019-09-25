84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Overnight pursuit of trailer thieves affects school day in Pointe Coupee Parish

Wednesday, September 25 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: AE Stevenson

MORGANZA - The hot pursuit of suspects who stole a utility trailer led to a heavy presence of law enforcement around the Stem Academy of Pointe Coupee Wednesday morning before students arrived to start the school day.

The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office said the suspects abandoned the vehicle and trailer they were in, leaving it on LA 1, near a phone tower. The search of nearby fields was called off at 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night with no arrests made.

As a precautionary measure, law enforcement searched the school's grounds ensuring the wanted subjects were not around to pose a threat to the campus.

Deputies said they did not find the suspects anywhere near the school, and the investigation is ongoing.

