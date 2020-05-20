Overnight, police return to church where agents detonated suspicious package, site of arson

BATON ROUGE- Officers patrolled a local church Tuesday evening that had a suspicious package detonated the night before and arson damage last month.

Officers were called to Broadmoor United Methodist Church around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday for reasons that are unknown at this time.

Police were seen patrolling on foot around the church with flashlights, however, it is unclear what they are searching for.

Mollylea Drive has been blocked off and residents in the area have been warned of police activity.

The same church was set on fire twice in April. Investigators questioned a teenager in relation to the apparent arson, but no arrest was made.

City-parish records show seven fires have been reported in that same block of Mollylea Drive since January. All were reported at the same two addresses, the church and a house that is now abandoned. The cause remains undetermined in the other five fires reported earlier this year.

This is a developing story.