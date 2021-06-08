86°
Overnight police pursuit that began in north Baton Rouge ends across the river
BATON ROUGE - In the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 8, part of I-10 was shut down following a police pursuit that began in north Baton Rouge and ended across the river, in West Baton Rouge.
Representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department say the suspects involved were tied to an attempted robbery that occurred earlier, on Monday night.
A helicopter was called in to assist with the search.
This article will be updated as authorities provide additional information related to the case.
