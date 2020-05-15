Overnight night thunderstorms leave over 3,000 without power in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - After a series of overnight thunderstorms rolled through south Louisiana, on Friday morning over 3,000 are without power.

Most of the outages are in Jefferson Parish, but other parts of the state were impacted by the weather.

Areas of St. Tammany Parish are still flooded, abandoned cars can be seen along Highway 22 as some drivers were forced to leave their stalled vehicles behind when waters began to rise on Thursday night.

And in Ponchatoula, firefighters used boats to rescue residents from rising flood waters. Click here to read more on these incidents.

Baton Rouge saw heavy rainfall throughout the night, but has not reported any weather-related injuries at this time.

The National Weather Service has issued Flood Warnings for parts of St. Tammany and Tangipahoa parishes along the Bogue Falaya and Tangipahoa rivers.