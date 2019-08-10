87°
Overnight murder suspect in Livingston Parish believed to have killed herself in East Baton Rouge

2 weeks 5 days 22 hours ago Sunday, July 21 2019 Jul 21, 2019 July 21, 2019 10:35 PM July 21, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS- A woman accused of killing her romantic partner over the weekend was found dead in neighboring parish Monday morning.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office announced Sunday night that Jacqueline Danyell Rosaya was suspected in the killing of Ronald Cyrus, II. Cyrus, who was believed to be in a romantic relationship with Rosaya, was found shot to death in a home on Pinecrest Drive. 

A body believed to be that of Rosaya was found dead on E Central Avenue in Zachary Monday morning. The sheriff's office said it appeared she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

The investigation is ongoing.

