Overnight mail dump caught on home security camera

BATON ROUGE - Mick Dubuis and his neighbors were sound asleep early Thursday when a sedan moved through his cul-de-sac.

Just before 3 a.m., a passenger dropped mail out the window of the car before driving away.

Dubuis saw the mess when he got up and went out to get a closer look.

"I saw all this mail lying in the street," Dubuis said after finding the mail outside. "At first I thought it was just trash that had dumped out and I started to pick it up, and I realized it was all for the same people on Jean Lafitte Avenue miles from here."

Dubuis lives off Jefferson Highway near Airline Highway. Jean Lafitte is nearly five miles away.

All the mail tossed onto Dubuis' street was already open. He could see coupons, catalogs, bank statements, and even voter information.

"I've never seen somebody's mail just thrown out like that," Dubuis said.

Dubuis had installed home security cameras three weeks ago. They captured the moment the mail was tossed into the street.

A U.S. Postal Service official told Dubuis that what he found was most likely part of a classic 'mail dump.' Criminals steal mail, scour it looking for gift cards or checks, and then toss the rest.

"The perplexing thing is I don't know why they didn't just throw it in a dumpster if they wanted to throw it away," Dubuis said. "Why would they pick this, randomly pick this cul-de-sac, come down, and throw it in the street?"

While the license plate couldn't be made out in the videos, the cameras did capture the car and Dubuis is hoping that will seal the dumpers' fates.

"When I return it to the owner, I'm going to show them the video I have on my phone," Dubuis said. "Could possibly be the owners know that car."