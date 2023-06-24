79°
Overnight lane closures on I-10, I-12 throughout the weekend
BATON ROUGE - The Department of Transportation and Development is making steady progress on the flyover from I-10 to College Drive, but crews will need to shut down some lanes to fully install the flyover.
From 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday through Sunday, the left and center lanes on I-12 EB will be blocked from the I-10/I-12 split to Essen Lane.
On Saturday, the I-10 westbound right lane from Essen to the I-10/I-12 merge will be shut down from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday morning.
Additionally, a full closure of I-12 EB will take place at the I-10/I-12 split from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The College Drive flyover project is estimated to be complete in the spring of 2024, weather permitting.
