Latest Weather Blog
Overnight house fire on Curtis Street ruled arson
BATON ROUGE - Shortly after midnight, Baton Rouge Firefighters wrestled a house fire in a residential area just north of Harding Boulevard and West of I-110.
This blaze, much like the incident firefighters were dispatched to on North Afton Parkway only hours before, was later determined to be the work of an arsonist.
Firefighters rushed to the home, which is situated within the 2700 block of Curtis Street, and upon arriving around 12:09 a.m. discovered flames in the rear of the house.
They were able to extinguish the fire before it could cause damage to neighboring homes, and no one was injured during the incident.
Officials ask that anyone with information about this intentionally set blaze contact Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at (225) 354-1419.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Liberty High renaming process to cost $170,000, over $55,000 raised in donations...
-
Convalescent plasma study to determine benefits for COVID patients
-
Keeping students safe, wearing masks at school
-
24-year-old accused of killing man in Trader Joe's parking lot bonds out...
-
Death investigator, former coach urging lawmakers to let student-athletes play football
Sports Video
-
Coach O learning lessons from his players
-
Ja'Marr Chase & Tyler Shelvin newest TIger duo to opt out of...
-
Sean Payton impressed with Drew Brees' arm strength
-
Interviews: Ed Orgeron and JaCoby Stevens discuss LSU football's mach for social...
-
LSU hits the practice field with limited offensive linemen