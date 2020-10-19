72°
Overnight house fire near Highland Rd. displaces mother and 5 children
BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating a house fire that displaced 6 occupants from their home.
Early Saturday morning around 1:45 a.m. the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to 241 Jeff Davis Street near Highland Road in regards to a home engulfed in flames.
When fire crews arrived the blaze was covering the entire residence, causing the roof to collapse.
While firefighters were extinguishing the fire, a neighboring home received minor heat damage on its exterior.
No injuries were reported. No one was inside the home at the time of the incident.
The house was deemed a total loss. Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the mother and her five children.
The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.
