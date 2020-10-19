71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Overnight house fire near Highland Rd. displaces mother and 5 children

1 day 13 hours 14 minutes ago Saturday, October 17 2020 Oct 17, 2020 October 17, 2020 1:17 PM October 17, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating a house fire that displaced 6 occupants from their home.

Early Saturday morning around 1:45 a.m. the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to 241 Jeff Davis Street near Highland Road in regards to a home engulfed in flames.

When fire crews arrived the blaze was covering the entire residence  causing the roof to collapse. 

While firefighters were extinguishing the the fire, a neighboring home received minor heat damage on its exterior.

No injuries were reported. No one was inside the home at the time of the incident.

The house was deemed a total loss. Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the mother and her five children.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation. 

