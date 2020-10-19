71°
Latest Weather Blog
Overnight house fire near Highland Rd. displaces mother and 5 children
BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating a house fire that displaced 6 occupants from their home.
Early Saturday morning around 1:45 a.m. the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to 241 Jeff Davis Street near Highland Road in regards to a home engulfed in flames.
When fire crews arrived the blaze was covering the entire residence causing the roof to collapse.
While firefighters were extinguishing the the fire, a neighboring home received minor heat damage on its exterior.
No injuries were reported. No one was inside the home at the time of the incident.
The house was deemed a total loss. Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the mother and her five children.
The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
6th -12th grade students return to the classroom full-time in BR
-
Hurricane Delta debris removal will begin on Monday
-
House engulfed in flames displaces family of 9
-
Folks flock to the polls on the second day of early voting...
-
Large number at the polls for the first weekend of early voting...