Overnight house fire near Highland Rd. displaces mother and 5 children

BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating a house fire that displaced 6 occupants from their home.

Early Saturday morning around 1:45 a.m. the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to 241 Jeff Davis Street near Highland Road in regards to a home engulfed in flames.

When fire crews arrived the blaze was covering the entire residence causing the roof to collapse.

While firefighters were extinguishing the the fire, a neighboring home received minor heat damage on its exterior.

No injuries were reported. No one was inside the home at the time of the incident.

The house was deemed a total loss. Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the mother and her five children.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.