Latest Weather Blog
Overnight fire prompts partial evacuation at Washington Parish Jail
WASHINGTON PARISH - Authorities had to evacuate more than 30 inmates after an overnight fire at the Washington Parish Jail.
According to the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office, jail staff noticed smoke coming into the housing unit around midnight and immediately evacuated 34 inmates to a secure outdoor area. As smoke filled the housing unit and threatened other units, jail staff decided to relocate all females inmates and other male inmates to a fenced-in area.
"Our alert jail staff went into action immediately and removed inmates from harm’s way. Their quick decisive action was a key factor in making certain no inmates were harmed," said Sheriff Randy Seal.
Firefighters with the Franklinton Fire Department as well as crews from District 8 and District 9 were called to the scene. Multiple law enforcement agents provided security for inmates who were moved from inside the jail to the jail yard.
Rayburn Correctional Center dispatched a secure transport bus to the jail to transported some of the inmates to a different facility.
Authorities say the smoke was caused by an electrical fire in the air condition system in one of the housing units.
