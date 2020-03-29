72°
Latest Weather Blog
Overnight fire destroys house, spreads to church
BATON ROUGE - At 12:41 Sunday, firefighters responded to a house fire, that spread to a nearby church.
The house, a total loss, is on Uncus Street. The Church, Jesus Name Apostolic Temple Inc., is on Wheeler Avenue. The church has structure and content damage.
When firefighters got to the scene, both structures were engulfed in flames. The fire took less than two hours to contain. Three people are believed to live in the house, all are safe.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Three O'Clock Project serves free meals seven days a week
-
Friday's Health Report
-
Little ones show love and support to health care heroes, first responders,...
-
Local grandparents sing their way into your hearts - Viral Video
-
United Cajun Navy shells out crawfish to benefit BRG Hospital, Mid City...