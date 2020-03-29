72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Overnight fire destroys house, spreads to church

2 hours 4 minutes 57 seconds ago Sunday, March 29 2020 Mar 29, 2020 March 29, 2020 8:08 AM March 29, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sydney Kern

BATON ROUGE - At 12:41 Sunday, firefighters responded to a house fire, that spread to a nearby church.

The house, a total loss, is on Uncus Street. The Church, Jesus Name Apostolic Temple Inc., is on Wheeler Avenue. The church has structure and content damage. 

When firefighters got to the scene, both structures were engulfed in flames. The fire took less than two hours to contain. Three people are believed to live in the house, all are safe.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days