Overnight fire destroys house, spreads to church

BATON ROUGE - At 12:41 Sunday, firefighters responded to a house fire, that spread to a nearby church.

The house, a total loss, is on Uncus Street. The Church, Jesus Name Apostolic Temple Inc., is on Wheeler Avenue. The church has structure and content damage.

When firefighters got to the scene, both structures were engulfed in flames. The fire took less than two hours to contain. Three people are believed to live in the house, all are safe.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.