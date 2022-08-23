76°
Latest Weather Blog
Overnight domestic incident leads to shooting off of Gardere Lane; one injured
BATON ROUGE - Authorities say one person was shot and injured near Gardere Lane overnight.
According to officials, the shooting happened along Leake Avenue late Monday night, shortly before midnight. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the shooting arose from a domestic incident, and one person was shot in the leg.
Trending News
It's unclear if any arrests have been made.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baker town hall meeting to discuss reopening juvenile detention center rescheduled; residents...
-
Community fridge targeted by vandals again
-
House destroyed by termites decade after botched extermination, homeowners say
-
Suspected street racer faces arrest again after missing court date for deadly...
-
Deputies asking for public's help to identify package thieves
Sports Video
-
Southern WR Chandler Whitfield showcasing speed, and playmaking ability in Jags scrimmage
-
WATCH: Sports2's 1-on-1 with LSU commit and St. James WR Khai Prean
-
WATCH: LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier talks to media about fall camp
-
WATCH: LSU QB Jayden Daniels talks fall camp
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan quitting football, not at practice Monday morning