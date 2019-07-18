Latest Weather Blog
Overnight closures coming to I-12, I-10 for patch work
BATON ROUGE - Parts of I-12 and I-10 will be closed for patch work.
The closures will start on July 19 and end on July 26. Officials say the closures will run from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.
At least one lane will be open at all times in the following locations:
- I-12 eastbound and westbound between I-10/ I-12 split and the Livingston Parish line
- I-10 eastbound and westbound between Acadian Thruway and the I-10/ I-12 split
- College Drive. between I-10 eastbound exit 158 ramp and Corporate Boulevard westbound
There are no vehicle restrictions.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Max Gruver's parents react after Matthew Naquin found guilty of negligent homicide
-
Portion of South Flannery Road closed for bridge repairs
-
Building material theft caught on camera during Tropical Storm Barry
-
Matthew Naquin released from prison before sentencing
-
Baton Rouge school desegregation leader Robert Williams has died