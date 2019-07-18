Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Overnight closures coming to I-12, I-10 for patch work

BATON ROUGE - Parts of I-12 and I-10 will be closed for patch work. 

The closures will start on July 19 and end on July 26. Officials say the closures will run from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

At least one lane will be open at all times in the following locations:

- I-12 eastbound and westbound between I-10/ I-12 split and the Livingston Parish line

- I-10 eastbound and westbound between Acadian Thruway and the I-10/ I-12 split

- College Drive. between I-10 eastbound exit 158 ramp and Corporate Boulevard westbound

There are no vehicle restrictions.

