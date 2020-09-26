Overall nice weekend, Cold front arrives Monday

Today: We'll see a mix of sun and clouds with a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms, mainly along the coast. Rain coverage will be around 30% so the vast majority of us will stay dry. Highs will be in the mid 80s.



Tonight: A calm evening with just a few clouds overnight. Lows will be in the mid 60s.







Looking Ahead: The weekend will end out sunny and dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The big pattern change will come on Monday when we get our first real cold front of the season. The timing will be slightly adjusted as we get closer in time, but as of now the front will move through the area late in the day on Monday. Ahead of the cold front, there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms with the chance of one or two becoming strong. There's low confidence in the chance for severe weather, so it's something we will have to keep an eye on. Here's the most exciting news - behind the front, cooler air will filter into the area knocking our low temperatures down into the 50s and highs in the 70s! Hello Fall! We'll even have a second front arriving late week, that will re-enforce that cooler and drier air.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton