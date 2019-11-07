Over two million pounds of poultry recalled, eight states impacted

More than two million pounds of poultry products have been recalled in eight states due to the possibility that they may have been contaminated with metal or another similar foreign material.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that an Arkansas-based company called ‘Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc.’ recalled items that were produced between Oct. 21 and Nov. 4. These include over two million pounds of poultry products such as ready to cook chicken whole legs, boneless skinless chicken, halal chicken leg quarters and chicken tenderloins.

According to CNN, the products were shipped to Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Minnesota, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania.

Anyone who’s purchased the products should throw them away or return them to the store.