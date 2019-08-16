Over five pounds of meth seized during traffic stop; driver drags trooper down I-10

PORT ALLEN - A state trooper was injured early Thursday morning while conducting a traffic stop that led to the seizure of more than five pounds of methamphetamine.

Around 3:00 a.m. Thursday morning, Louisiana State Police say an officer pulled over the driver of a Dodge Ram on I-10 in Port Allen for a traffic violation. Officials say the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity and asked to search the vehicle—leading to the discovery of five and a half pounds of meth.

As the driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old Darrell Ray Smith of Livingston, was being placed under arrest, he became resistant. LSP says he was pushing and kicking the state trooper.

During the altercation, the officer became trapped on the driver's side on the truck. Smith then pressed the accelerator and dragged the trooper across the roadway, state police say.

The trooper finally broke free and sustained only minor injuries.

Smith fled the scene but was later apprehended in Hammond. He was taken to the Tangipahoa Parish Detention Center and booked accordingly.