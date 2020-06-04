Over $600 in pet food donated to Louisiana animal shelter

WEST MONROE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana animal shelter's cupboards were totally bare, but a request on its Facebook page brought in thousands of pounds of cat and dog food.

The donations began pouring in soon after Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter posted an emergency request on its Facebook page Tuesday morning. People came in with trucks loaded with bags of dog and cat food.

The shelter's social media manager, Dustin Campbell, says there was enough dog food Tuesday for two or three days. Now, he says, the storage room is full.

One Facebook message said such shelter calls usually result in five to 10 bags being brought in. It says it also received money from the community, other parishes, states and rescues.