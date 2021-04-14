Over 5,000 without power as south Louisiana prepares for day two of stormy weather

BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday morning, amid storm-related road closures and a lengthy Flash Flood watch for the region, residents across south Louisiana are preparing for yet another day of rain.

Storms brought strong winds and even hail to some parts of the area, Tuesday. Weather experts say Sorrento saw the most rain on Tuesday, with area reports of up to five inches of water from the downpour.

Wednesday marks the second day of severe weather this week. Storms may bring a reappearance of strong winds and hail.

But flooding is a primary concern, with residents across the WBRZ viewing area still under a Flash Flood watch that will likely remain in effect until Thursday.

As of 6:30 a.m., Wednesday, just over 5,000 are without power across the state, according to a local outage map. The majority of outages are in Jefferson Parish and Lafourche Parish.

In addition to outages, storm debris has closed at least two roads in Livingston Parish.

According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, LA 441 between LA 442 and Hwy 16 are closed as a result of downed trees and power lines.



In addition to this, LA 1041 in Livingston is closed between Hwy 16 and 1036 due to a washed out culvert.

2une In Meteorologist, Marisa Nuzzo is monitoring the severe weather threat closely and will update viewers with live coverage from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m.

Click here to view live news and weather coverage online.

In preparation for more heavy rains, officials in some areas are making sandbags available to the public.

St. Martinville

Stephensville Park will serve as a self-service sandbag location, and some public works personnel may be on-site Wednesday morning.

Lafayette Parish

LCG has several sandbag locations open across the parish:

-Compost Facility - 400 N. Dugas Road in Lafayette

118 Lion's Club Road in Scott

-Brown Park - 1234 E. Pont Des Mouton Road

-Robicheaux Center - 1919 Eraste Landry Road

-Foster Park - 399 Second St., Youngsville

-Broussard City Hall, 310 E. Main St., Broussard (behind City Hall)

-Broadview Drive (by Broussard Community Center)

-Deer Meadow Subdivision (corner of Deer -Meadow Boulevard and Myette Point Street)

St. Landry Parish

-Sandbags are available at the Yambilee Building at 1939 West Landry (US 190) in Opelousas.

WBRZ’s Weather Team will be monitoring today's weather on a continual basis, and they can be followed on Facebook and Twitter for frequent updates.