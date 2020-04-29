Over 47,000 without power as storms sweep through Louisiana Wednesday morning

BATON ROUGE - A series of storms swept through Louisiana Tuesday night and meteorologists say more bad weather is expected to hit the state early Wednesday morning.

As residents brace themselves for the second slew of storms, over 46,000 have been left without electricity, according to Entergy. The power company says its crews have been working through the night to assess damage and get power back on in impacted areas.

As of 7:15 a.m. the majority of outages are in East Baton Rouge with over 8,000 without electricity. Other areas with significant outages include West Baton Rouge, Calcasieu, Tangipahoa, and Jefferson Parish.

On Tuesday, eyewitnesses in Hammond spotted a tornado, while a home in Prairieville was struck by lightning and caught fire.

At this time, it is unknown if the bad weather resulted in any injuries or fatalities.

WBRZ will continue to monitor weather conditions throughout the day, keep up with the latest weather reports by following @WBRZWeather on Twitter or by watching 2une In on Channel 2 and WBRZ + from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Tweets by WBRZweather