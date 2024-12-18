Over 4,000 DEMCO customers without power in Livingston Parish

DENHAM SPRINGS - Over 4,000 DEMCO customers are currently being affected by an outage Wednesday night, according to their outage map.

A total of 4,205 people are affected, and the outage map says restoration should happen by 1 a.m. Thursday.

WBRZ has reached out to DEMCO officials, who said crews are en route to assess.