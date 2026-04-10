69°
Latest Weather Blog
Over 300 coaches gather for LSU's Coaches Clinic
BATON ROUGE — LSU held its Coaches Clinic on Friday, featuring Southern University head coach Marshall Faulk.
Trending News
Over 300 coaches from around the state gathered to learn from veteran coaches.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Kyren Lacy's parents blame Louisiana State Police for his death in newly-filed...
-
1 person hospitalized after shooting near intersection of Scenic Highway, 69th Avenue
-
Baton Rouge breaks ground on Florida Boulevard project
-
Firefighters put out fire along Timber Lane in Livingston Parish
-
Live Oak High School lifts lockdown after Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office investigates...
Sports Video
-
Former LSU golfer Sam Burns sits atop Masters leaderboard after opening round
-
REPORT: LSU point guard Jada Richard plans to enter the transfer portal
-
LSU softball to host Arizona for annual Strikeout Ovarian Cancer Game/All for...
-
SEC announces schedule for football Media Days this summer
-
LSU baseball's non-conference losses could affect postseason hopes