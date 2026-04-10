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Over 300 coaches gather for LSU's Coaches Clinic

1 hour 22 minutes 10 seconds ago Friday, April 10 2026 Apr 10, 2026 April 10, 2026 7:29 PM April 10, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — LSU held its Coaches Clinic on Friday, featuring Southern University head coach Marshall Faulk. 

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Over 300 coaches from around the state gathered to learn from veteran coaches.

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