Over 30 percent of Louisiana fully vaccinated for COVID as of Thursday

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana administered 34,969 doses of the COVID vaccine in the past several days.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 1,632,376 people across the state have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The state says 1,447,591 people have been fully vaccinated. That's over 31 percent of the state's population.

As of Thursday, 2,973,879 total doses have been administered in Louisiana.

