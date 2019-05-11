Over 3,000 without power in East Baton Rouge Parish due to weather

BATON ROUGE- Thousands are without power in East Baton Rouge Parish due to severe weather.

According to the Entergy outage map, over 2,500 residents are without power as storms roll through the area.

As of 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon, there are 3,125 residents affected by the power outage.

Even though the rain has moved away from the area, another round of storms is expected later Saturday afternoon.

Baton Rouge is under a flood advisory until 2 p.m. Saturday.