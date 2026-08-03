More than 3 kilos of marijuana seized from abandoned car following Denham Springs pursuit

DENHAM SPRINGS — A vehicle pursuit in Denham Springs on Sunday night led to a large drug bust, according to the Denham Springs Police Department.

Officers said the incident occurred around 8:07 p.m. when an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling on South Range Avenue. The driver allegedly refused to stop, leading police on a pursuit along I-12 westbound heading into Baton Rouge with speeds reaching about 120 mph.

The suspect allegedly later abandoned the vehicle in the area of Norwick Avenue and O'Neal Lane, where officers recovered about 3,101 grams of marijuana along with pills after searching the vehicle.

While the suspect was not taken into custody, investigators do have a possible suspect in mind.

The investigation remains ongoing.