Over 200 without power after pole struck by vehicle on Government Street and Cloud Drive

59 minutes 32 seconds ago Wednesday, October 22 2025 Oct 22, 2025 October 22, 2025 3:43 PM October 22, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Over 200 people are without power after a vehicle struck a pole on Government Street and Cloud Drive.

Witnesses on the scene told WBRZ that a vehicle backed into a pole before striking another. Entergy maps show 205 people without power in the area as of 3:43 p.m.

Both Baton Rouge Police and fire officials were on scene. WBRZ reached out to both for more information.

