Over 200 without power after pole struck by vehicle on Government Street and Cloud Drive
BATON ROUGE - Over 200 people are without power after a vehicle struck a pole on Government Street and Cloud Drive.
Witnesses on the scene told WBRZ that a vehicle backed into a pole before striking another. Entergy maps show 205 people without power in the area as of 3:43 p.m.
Both Baton Rouge Police and fire officials were on scene. WBRZ reached out to both for more information.
