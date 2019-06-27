Over 2,600 customers without power in EBR Thursday night

UPDATE: Entergy is working to restore power through Baton Rouge. 1,094 customers are still without electricity.

BATON ROUGE - Over 2,600 Entergy customers lost electricity Thursday evening after torrential rain passed through East Baton Rouge.

A storm pounded the city after 5 p.m., bringing hail and 58 mph winds along with it.

As of 9 p.m., Entergy's outage map shows 2,663 customers without power. Most of the outages are in South Baton Rouge. Businesses along Siegen Lane are currently without electricity, and the traffic lights aren't working.

Watch News 2 at 10 p.m. for an update from the WBRZ Weather Center.