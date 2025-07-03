77°
Over 2,500 without power in Baton Rouge around Aubin neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - Over 2,500 people in Baton Rouge are without power in the Aubin neighborhood off I-12 and Airline Highway Thursday evening, according to outage maps.
Entergy reported six outages in that area with 2,514 customers without power as of 5:38 p.m. Entergy estimated restoration to be around 7 p.m.
Other information on the outage was not immediately available.
