Over 2,500 without power in Baton Rouge around Aubin neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - Over 2,500 people in Baton Rouge are without power in the Aubin neighborhood off I-12 and Airline Highway Thursday evening, according to outage maps.

Entergy reported six outages in that area with 2,514 customers without power as of 5:38 p.m. Entergy estimated restoration to be around 7 p.m.

Other information on the outage was not immediately available.