83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Over 2,000 without power off Government Street in Baton Rouge

2 hours 12 minutes 8 seconds ago Wednesday, August 20 2025 Aug 20, 2025 August 20, 2025 5:10 PM August 20, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Over 2,000 people are without power in the Mid City area of Baton Rouge, according to Entergy outage maps.

Trending News

The map said, as of 5:05 p.m., that 2,075 people living on or off Government Street are without power. No other information was immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days