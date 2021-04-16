Over 2,000 without power after early morning storm rolls through Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE- Throughout the week, residents in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas dealt with hail, severe lightning and thunder, unceasing rain, and forecasts that promised more of the same.

Friday is already bringing a similar set of circumstances to the region.

Around 5:30 a.m., the early morning thunderstorm that Baton Rouge residents had been bracing for began.

By 10:25 a.m., over 2,000 in Baton Rouge were without power. Iberville Parish also reported heavy outages, with over 1,000 losing power.

Weather experts said this particular storm would likely be furious, but short-lived for the region. This proved to be the case as heavy rainfall lessened to mere sprinkles by 6 a.m.

But even after the claps of thunder subside, residents are still urged to use caution as the WBRZ viewing area remains under a Flash Flood Watch until Saturday.

