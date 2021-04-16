Latest Weather Blog
Over 2,000 without power after early morning storm rolls through Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE- Throughout the week, residents in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas dealt with hail, severe lightning and thunder, unceasing rain, and forecasts that promised more of the same.
Friday is already bringing a similar set of circumstances to the region.
Around 5:30 a.m., the early morning thunderstorm that Baton Rouge residents had been bracing for began.
By 10:25 a.m., over 2,000 in Baton Rouge were without power. Iberville Parish also reported heavy outages, with over 1,000 losing power.
Weather experts said this particular storm would likely be furious, but short-lived for the region. This proved to be the case as heavy rainfall lessened to mere sprinkles by 6 a.m.
But even after the claps of thunder subside, residents are still urged to use caution as the WBRZ viewing area remains under a Flash Flood Watch until Saturday.
WBRZ Meteorologist Marisa Nuzzo is tracking weather conditions and providing viewers with live updates on WBRZ Plus all morning long, from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m.
Trending News
Click here to watch these live weather and news reports online.
Throughout the remainder of the day, WBRZ’s Weather Team will keep an eye on the situation and report developments on Channel 2's daily newscasts and on WBRZ's social media platforms.
The Weather Team can be followed on Facebook and Twitter for frequent updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Despite minor weather damage, new vaccine site opens in Baton Rouge
-
Power outages caused by Friday's early morning storm affect BR schools
-
Drainage issues concern BR residents who say they've never needed flood insurance...
-
Rainy, cooler conditions expected throughout the morning
-
Early morning storm rolls through BR, surrounding areas
Sports Video
-
'We have a plan': Coach O quiet on how Title IX scandal...
-
Southeastern regains sole possession of first place in Southland standings with win...
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees