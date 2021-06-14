71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Over 15,000 without power across Louisiana following Sunday night storms

1 hour 14 minutes 56 seconds ago Monday, June 14 2021 Jun 14, 2021 June 14, 2021 5:15 AM June 14, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Paula Jones

BATON ROUGE - A series of storms swept through south Louisiana Sunday night, and as of 5 a.m., Monday over 15,000 are without power across the state. 

The majority of outages are in East Baton Rouge Parish, with nearly 6,000 without electricity, according to Entergy's outage map

Other areas where many have been left in the dark are Jefferson Parish and Orleans Parish.

WBRZ’s meteorologists are keeping an eye on current weather conditions and can be followed on Facebook and Twitter  for frequent updates. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days