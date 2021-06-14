Over 15,000 without power across Louisiana following Sunday night storms

BATON ROUGE - A series of storms swept through south Louisiana Sunday night, and as of 5 a.m., Monday over 15,000 are without power across the state.

The majority of outages are in East Baton Rouge Parish, with nearly 6,000 without electricity, according to Entergy's outage map.

Other areas where many have been left in the dark are Jefferson Parish and Orleans Parish.

WBRZ’s meteorologists are keeping an eye on current weather conditions and can be followed on Facebook and Twitter for frequent updates.

Tweets by WBRZweather