Over 1,500 without power in Donaldsonville from down power lines caused by vehicle crash

2 hours 47 minutes 13 seconds ago Sunday, March 28 2021 Mar 28, 2021 March 28, 2021 7:27 PM March 28, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDSONVILLE - Over 1,500 Entergy customers are with out power in the Donaldsonville area. 

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Highway 308 at Christy Drive in Donaldsonville is currently shut down in both directions due to down power lines across the roadway from a single vehicle accident. 

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

Power should be restored to those who have lost power within a couple of hours, according to APSO. 

