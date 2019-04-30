75°
Over 1,400 without power in East Baton Rouge Parish
ZACHARY - Over 1,400 Demco customers are without power in East Baton Rouge Tuesday night.
Demco's outage website shows 1,465 people in the Zachary area west of Highway 964 are without power.
The map doesn't specify why the outage occurred, or when power will be restored.
