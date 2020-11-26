65°
Over 1,000 plates of food given to those in need on Thanksgiving day
BATON ROUGE, LA - Hundreds of cars lined up at the Raising Canes River Center this afternoon to receive a Thanksgiving meal from volunteers with St. Vincent de Paul.
“It’s been a wonderful turnout. Just to know that that many people weren't t hungry today is a blessing,” said Denise Terrance, dining hall director at St. Vincent de Paul.
To make things safe from COVID-19, organizers implemented a drive-thru. Those who went through the line received a to-go plate of the traditional Thanksgiving turkey and sides.
Meals were served from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the River Center, and were also available at the St. Vincent de Paul dining hall for those who were not able to drive.
