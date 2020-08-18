Outspoken LSU student charged after leaving weird letter at interim president's house

BATON ROUGE – An LSU student with ties to campus political groups was charged with threatening a public official after leaving a bizarre letter in the mailbox of the house belonging to Interim LSU President Tom Galligan.

The letter was addressed to Galligan with no postage or return information and found by Galligan’s wife at their University Club home on August 11.

Police arrested David John Walters III, 27, for leaving the frantic letter that detectives labeled threatening in nature.

According to an arrest report obtained by WBRZ, Walters complained Galligan did not do enough to make the “student experience” a priority, reported complaints about discrimination and intimidation from LSU Police had gone ignored and suggested LSU should be operating in “crisis mode.”

Police did not elaborate more on the fretting but said the letter warned of Waters being fed up – the letter would be the final attempt at begging LSU to make things right, police reported Walters wrote, and that the next steps were ones he’d rather not take. Walters included an email for correspondence; One he sad was anonymous and not able to be searched for identification.

Police tied Walters to the letter by reviewing security video and a rented vehicle he was driving at the time.

Police said Walters has a concerning history of cyberstalking, criminal mischief and complaints of drug violations. LSU Police noted previous run-ins between Walters and both Baton Rouge Police and the sheriff’s office for, among other things, “violent threats to others.”

Walters was booked into jail on a misdemeanor charge.

Authorities have not released a booking photo of Walters.