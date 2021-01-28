48°
Outdoor mask mandate issued for Tampa Super Bowl fans

Thursday, January 28 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown
TAMPA, Fla. - Thousands of football fans in Tampa will be required to wear masks for Super Bowl Sunday, or face a $500 fine.

Tampa Mayor, Jane Castor, signed an executive order Wednesday requiring masks to be worn indoors and outdoors around the stadium where the Super Bowl will be held-- and in other popular tourist destinations around the city. According to the order, those not wearing a mask can be cited up to $500 for a "nominal civil infraction." 

“We are incredibly excited to host a fun and safe Super Bowl here in Tampa — but we need everyone to do their part. We want fans to feel confident knowing that when they come out to celebrate Super Bowl LV, they can do so safely in a city that takes this pandemic seriously,” Castor said Thursday morning.

Around 22,000 fans will gather inside the Raymond James Stadium, which normally holds a capacity of 75,000. Outdoor events will surround the stadium during that day at multiple parks along the Tampa Riverwalk.

To combat the spread of COVID-19, masks will be required at all of these events. A handful of exceptions to the order were listed, including children under 5.

The mandate will last until Feb. 13. 

