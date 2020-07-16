78°
Outdoor center warns skiers of dive-bombing owl

Friday, January 12 2018
Source: Associated Press
NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — Officials at a Maine outdoor center are warning skiers to watch out for an “aggressive dive-bombing” owl that recently struck a man.

Pineland Farms says in a Facebook post the owl cut the man’s head when it attacked, and neither skiers nor trail groomers have seen the bird since.

Pineland says the owl is protecting a nest near a cross-country ski trail. They believe the bird is either a barred owl or a great horned owl.

The center has posted warning signs around the trail. They recommend people wave their arms overhead or wear a hat if they must pass by the area.

Pineland says “owls are silent when they strike, so you will not hear it coming.”

