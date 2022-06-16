Lightning strikes transmission box near Corporate Boulevard, leaving thousands without power

BATON ROUGE - Outages resulting from thunderstorms that swept through East Baton Rouge on Thursday afternoon have left thousands without power.

Businesses and traffic lights around Corporate Boulevard have been without power since lightning struck transmission equipment near the busy area.

According to Entergy's outage map, over 7,000 customers are without power in the parish, with some of the outages not predicted to be fixed until later Thursday evening.