Outage map shows city of Central without power amid storm over Capital Area, over 2,900 affected

CENTRAL - Over 2,900 people in the city of Central are without power amid a storm passing through the Capital Area, according to Entergy outage maps.

As of 8:37 p.m., around 2,931 people were experiencing outages in the city of Central.

PowerOutage.us says over 6,200 people are without power in East Baton Rouge Parish; over 4,600 people are without power in West Feliciana Parish, while over 4,100 people are without power in East Feliciana Parish.