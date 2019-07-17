Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Outage knocks out power for much of Old South Baton Rouge

1 hour 42 minutes 25 seconds ago Wednesday, July 17 2019 Jul 17, 2019 July 17, 2019 6:17 PM July 17, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A sudden power outage knocked out power for much of the area south of downtown Wednesday afternoon.

Power cut off around 6 p.m. for about 4,000 people in the area between I-10 and the LSU campus. It's unclear what caused the area to lose power. 

Entergy says it expects to have power restored by 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. 

