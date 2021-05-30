Out on the Amite River, boaters are making the most of their holiday weekend

ASCENSION PARISH - Many residents are planning to spend Memorial Day weekend out on the Amite River.

"I think everything is going to be some fun times to enjoy this summer since a lot of people didn't get to enjoy it last year," said Allison King.

Boaters like Elizabeth Fisher and Allison King spent time with friends on Saturday, having an afternoon of reflection and relaxation. Fisher said she anticipated crowds over the holiday weekend.

"I think it's going to be a lot of people and a lot of families. Hopefully not too busy though," said Fisher.

Tisha Barnes and Jennifer Moran arrived at the boat launch with family members, launching their boat on the first major holiday weekend since Louisiana ended most remaining COVID-19 restrictions.

"Everybody stayed in their boat last year. Nobody got out and mingled. This year it's going to be a little different," said Moran.

Moran said everyone was determined to have a good time after a rough few weeks.

"We've all been flooded in for the last week and a half and we're ready to get out and have some fun," said Moran.