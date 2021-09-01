Out-of-state first responders giving much-needed help in Tangipahoa Parish

HAMMOND - In Tangipahoa Parish, many families are unable to get to their homes due to downed trees and power lines.

The same is true for first responders. Not just because of a lack of accessibility, but because they are out helping the rest of their community.

"Right now our officers are lucky to get anywhere from four to six hours break in between, and some of them have struggled even getting to their houses because of tree limbs and stuff like that. So our officers just don't have the time. They don't have the possibility or availability to go home and take care of what they need to take care of," Chief Edwin Bergeron Jr. explained.

That's where firefighters and police from Gulf Shores come in. They're ready and willing to take care of their fellow first responders' homes while they are busy.

"We're here to clear debris, tarp roofs, cut trees and do whatever we can for the first responders so they can continue to work," Chief Dan Netemeyer said.

Just last year, the roles were switched when Hurricane Sally blew through Gulf Shores.

"There was a tremendous amount of relief that came to us in Gulf Shores form other first responders in the region, and they took care of us. They took care of our houses so we could continue to work."

It's now a partnership that will last for many storms to come.

"We're just really happy that outside agencies like Gulf Shores police are here to assist us and assist our officers," Bergeron Jr. said.