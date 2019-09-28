Our Lady of the Lake to open new Children's Hospital next week

BATON ROUGE - Our lady of the Lake Children's Hospital will open its doors in about a week.

After three and a half years of construction, the $250 million facility is finally complete.

The new five-floor hospital will include 93 beds. All the floors are color coordinated and symbolize a different part of Louisiana's ecosystem. It also symbolizes parts of the Mississippi River along with touches of swamplands.

The first floor is the home to the pediatric ER which includes trauma and critical care bays.

"The new children's hospital was built from the ground up with kids in mind," said Dr. Trey Dunba, President of OLOL Children’s Hospital.

The second floor houses five operating rooms with state of the art equipment. Medical students can also watch surgeries live through an interactive system.

ICU is located on the fourth floor and houses 30 intensive care units. Rivers and streams give the floor a stunning, fresh blue finish.

Nurses in ICU can also watch two patients at once while they work at a two-window station.

"We want them to feel comfortable. We want to decrease their anxiety. We want them to feel safe," Dunbar said.

The hospital also includes a St. Jude Clinic located on the third floor.

It houses 12 infusion bays with chairs that heat up. It's only one of eight in the country.

"For kids who have either a blood disorder or cancer, they only have to come to one floor," Dunbar said.

Kids can enjoy a musical canopy. Located right at the hospital entrance, the canopy includes several poles with sensory detectors. When touched, the sensory detector emits a tune bringing the entrance to life.

"So if you walk through the hospital you are going to see a lot of unique areas that kids are very attracted to, it almost looks like a children's museum," Dunbar said.

The hospital also includes a physical therapy gym located on the fifth floor.

"We do feel like this is Louisiana's children's hospital, and we feel like we will be able to serve Baton Rouge and Louisiana for generations to come," Dunbar said.

The hospital currently has a new pediatric level-two trauma program. In the future, they will become a level-two pediatric trauma center.

The center's doors will open Oct. 5, 2019.