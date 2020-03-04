Our Lady of the Lake to hold COVID-19 briefing, Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - As of Wednesday, March 4, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has taken the lives of nine individuals in the United States, and Louisiana officials are doing all they can to protect residents from succumbing to the illness.

Most agree that one of the best ways to protect members of the community is to arm them with knowledge about COVID-19; officials want locals to be aware of the steps they should take to avoid infection and how to spot symptoms that might indicate possible contamination.

In this regard, Our Lady of the Lake’s medical director of infection prevention, Dr. Catherine O’Neal is holding a special coronavirus business briefing during which she'll discuss the latest updates on the virus, preparations to respond, how the virus might impact local businesses, and what employers should do to prepare for reprecussions.

The lecture will be lead by Our Lady of the Lake's CEO, Scott Wester and is scheduled to take place 7:30 a.m., Wednesday at OLOL's Heart & Vascular Institute Lecture Hall.

Louisiana officials say that at this time only one person in the state has been tested for coronavirus and their results came back negative.