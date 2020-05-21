Our Lady of the Lake still in need of mask donations

BATON ROUGE - Our Lady of the Lake says its hospitals are still in need of PPE donations from the community as it continues to treat coronavirus patients.

A spokesperson for the OLOL health system said Thursday that the hospitals have seen a decline in homemade mask donations in recent weeks. However, OLOL says masks are still in high demand as they are needed for staff, patients and visitors.

Anyone able to donate masks is asked to do so through the Our Lady of the Lake Foundation. You can learn how to set up a PPE drop-off by clicking here.